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Chelsea FC v Hull City - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Khaled Mahmoud

Reece James injury setback - Chelsea captain misses training with knee issue as Everton trip looms

R. James
Chelsea
Everton
Everton vs Chelsea
Premier League

Chelsea captain Reece James is facing another spell on the sidelines after failing to appear for team training on Tuesday. The versatile defender is currently struggling with a knee complaint that has cast doubt over his availability for the upcoming Premier League clash against Everton.

  • Fresh fitness concerns for the skipper

    James was notably absent from the first-team training session at Cobham on Tuesday as Chelsea began their preparations for Saturday's trip to Goodison Park to face Everton. The 26-year-old was not seen during the opening fifteen minutes of the session, which was accessible to the press, fueling speculation regarding his recovery timeline.

    Having already missed Chelsea's 5-1 Premier League victory over Bournemouth last weekend, manager Xabi Alonso previously clarified the situation by revealing that the England international is dealing with a knee issue. The Spaniard downplayed the severity of the knock, characterising it as one of several 'little issues' currently affecting the squad's rhythm. However, the club's medical staff are expected to monitor James on a week-by-week basis to determine when he can safely return to competitive action without risking further damage.

  • Chelsea FC v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Midfield reinforcements offer tactical cover

    While losing a player of James' stature is always a blow, Chelsea's recent form has provided some comfort for Alonso. Jordan Henderson was the standout performer during the win over the Cherries, netting a brace - including a sensational late free-kick - and providing an assist. The veteran midfielder's leadership has helped fill the void left by the captain, ensuring the team remains focused during a period of transition and injury uncertainty.

    Alonso also has the luxury of a deep squad to navigate this tricky period. The return of Moises Caicedo to full fitness has bolstered the engine room, while Romeo Lavia and Valentin Barco remain ready as alternative options in the central roles.

  • Crucial fixtures on the horizon

    The urgency to get James back on the pitch stems from a daunting run of fixtures awaiting the West London side. Following the clash with Everton, Chelsea face a high-stakes London derby against Tottenham Hotspur. This is followed by a Carabao Cup fourth-round encounter against Liverpool and a Premier League showdown with Manchester United - matches where James' unique blend of physicality and technical quality would be essential for securing positive results.

    Outside of the captain's fitness struggles, the Blues have a relatively clean bill of health, with Jamie Gittens being the only other major absentee. The young winger picked up an ankle injury while representing the England Under-21s during the international break.

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  • Chelsea FC v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Injury troubles and league standing

    James has featured in six matches across all competitions for Chelsea so far this season, but has already sat out two fixtures. In addition to missing the Bournemouth victory, James was sidelined for the 3-0 Premier League defeat to Brentford just prior to the recent international break.

    Chelsea currently sit sixth in the Premier League standings, having accumulated 10 points from their opening six matches. They trail league leaders Manchester City - who maintain a perfect record - by eight points.

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Premier League

17 Oct 2026

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