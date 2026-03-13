Getty Images Sport
Reece James 'over the moon' as Chelsea captain aims to spend 'peak years' at Stamford Bridge after penning new deal
A lifetime commitment at Stamford Bridge
Chelsea have officially confirmed that James has secured his long-term future in West London by signing a staggering new contract that runs until 2032. The academy graduate, who first joined the club as a six-year-old, has solidified his status as the cornerstone of the club’s sporting project.
The 26-year-old defender is now set to remain at the heart of the first team for nearly another decade. Having progressed through the youth ranks to the very top, his extension represents a significant boost for the ownership’s vision of building a squad around homegrown leadership and elite talent.
From academy talent to captain
After signing his new contract, James said he was delighted, telling the club's official website: "I am over the moon to have extended my contract - Chelsea means so much to me. I have always said I want my peak years to be here, and I truly believe we have everything it takes to build on our previous successes."
The defender's sentiment was echoed by sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart, who highlighted his importance to the club's identity. "He is the leader of this team, both on and off the pitch. Reece knows what it means to wear this badge and we’re looking forward to continuing the journey together."
Ambitious plans for the future
James has already led the side to silverware in the UEFA Conference League and the FIFA Club World Cup, proving to be a tactical fulcrum for the squad. His decision to sign until 2032 represents one of the longest commitments in the Premier League, showing total faith in the current coaching staff and recruitment strategy.
The England international has fulfilled the promise he showed as a teenager when he won the Academy Player of the Season award in 2018. By committing his best years to the Blues, he ensures that the "Made in Cobham" mantra remains the heartbeat of the club during a period of significant transition.
Leading Chelsea's tough task
Chelsea currently sit fifth in the Premier League table as they chase a Champions League spot. James remains a key player for the Blues this season, making 35 appearances across all competitions, scoring two goals and providing seven assists.
The Blues' next match is a league clash against Newcastle, before facing a tough challenge against PSG in the second leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie – the first leg ended in a 5-2 victory for the Parisians.
