'Reece is doing fantastic' - Enzo Maresca impressed with captain James' midfield performance in Chelsea's derby win over Spurs
Chelsea win midfield battle against Spurs
James has been deployed in midfield on more than a handful of occasions for Chelsea since Maresca made the switch from Leicester to Stamford Bridge. The defender has excelled in the middle of the park, where his athleticism and craft on the ball has allowed him to make a smooth transition. James was deputising for Enzo Fernandez, who has been suffering with an injury for the last couple of weeks, and was a more than capable stand-in. The Argentine midfielder has created a solid double pivot with Caicedo in recent seasons, but may find his spot in the team under threat should James continue to offer something different in a more advanced role. Maresca has experimented with his full-backs drifting into midfield in a number of games, with Malo Gusto also popping up in more central positions. The Italian coach was delighted that, with the help of James, the Blues won the midfield battle and dominated a feeble Spurs side.
Maresca delighted with James
Speaking to Chelseafc.com, Maresca explained his decision to start with the physical James in midfield from the off. “I think yesterday we needed a little bit more physicality in the middle,” Maresca said. “We expected them to play with [Pape Mater] Sarr, with [Rodrigo] Bentancur, with [Joao] Palhinha. We didn't expect them with four midfielders, because then [Lucas] Bergvall also played.”
Despite the four midfielders fielded by Frank, the Blues still won out. The Italian hailed James who, despite shifting into an unnatural role, looked like he had been playing in his new role his whole career. Maresca explained: “‘I think Reece is doing fantastic when he's playing as a midfielder, he's doing fantastic when he's playing full-back, and he's doing fantastic in terms of leadership with the players inside the changing room.”
James has regained his form this season and has produced standout performances down the right-flank and in the centre of the pitch. The Blues captain has struggled in recent seasons with his fitness and has seen his place in the squad under threat by the likes of Gusto. Despite his lengthy spells on the sidelines, James’ talent has never been questioned.
James strengthens grip on World Cup spot
No one appreciates the right-back’s talent more than his former Blues coach and current England boss Thomas Tuchel. The German has opted to start James in the majority of his games in charge of the Three Lions and, given James’ form this season, the Chelsea captain is unlikely to surrender that starting berth before the World Cup.
James missed out on the European Championships last year through fitness and, under Gareth Southgate, found himself behind Trent Alexander-Arnold and Kieran Trippier in the pecking order. Now under the stewardship of Tuchel and barring any further injury troubles, James will be England’s starting right-back in the US, Canada and Mexico in 2026.
New challenges await the Blues
The games keep coming thick and fast for the Blues, who face a lengthy trip to Azerbaijan in mid-week. Chelsea take on Qarabag in the Champions League on Wednesday in a tough test of their squad depth. The Azerbaijani champions have won two of their three games in the tournament’s league phase, matching Chelsea on six points.
The Blues then return to Stamford Bridge to host Wolves. It could prove to be a difficult encounter to prepare for, despite their opponents rooted to the foot of the Premier League table, given the club have sacked Vitor Pereira. A replacement for the Portuguese coach is yet to be announced and any new appointment could throw up a different tactical challenge for the Italian to deal with.
