Record-breaker James Milner reveals full extent of horror ankle injury that left him immobile for SIX MONTHS

Milner was reflecting on the issue at Brighton's training ground to a handful of reporters to commemorate his recent achievement. The midfielder became the Premier League's record appearance holder in last weekend's 2-0 win over Brentford as Milner registered his 654th appearance, a record previously held by Gareth Barry.

The 40-year-old spoke candidly on the injury that restricted him to just four league appearances last season and left Milner wondering if he'd even reach the landmark appearance figure. "Things change quickly in football, especially when you get to my age," Milner began.

"When I look at where I was last year, not being able to lift my foot for six months. I think most people, including the surgeon, the physio and those who understood the injury thought I was finished at my age."

Milner eventually returned to action on the final day of the season having come off the bench late on in the 4-1 win at Tottenham. "It was that desire to prove people wrong that probably means I'm still playing now," he continued.

"I wanted to prove that I could recover from the injury and not let my career end in a way that wasn't in my control. It might still might happen, but that was the drive. I don't think many people believed I could return."