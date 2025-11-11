'I really want to go back!' - Lionel Messi & wife Antonela Roccuzzo 'constantly talking' about Barcelona return

Messi added on finding himself back at Camp Nou, having made so many special memories there down the years: “It's going to be strange going back to the new stadium and seeing it because the last time I saw it was a long time ago, and it's going to be exciting to relive and remember everything that was, even though the stadium is different. I'm grateful for the constant affection and have nothing but thanks.”

The iconic 38-year-old got emotional again when casting his mind back to the day that saw him leave Barcelona in a professional capacity, with that decision being made against everyone’s wishes. He said: “I was left with a strange feeling after leaving, because of how everything happened, because I ended up playing my last years without fans, because of the pandemic. After spending my whole life there, I didn't leave the way I imagined, the way I dreamed.

“I imagined, as I said, playing my whole career in Europe, in Barcelona, and then, yes, coming here like I did, because that was my plan, what I wanted. And well, the farewell was a bit strange too, because of the situation, because of everything. But well, I think the fans' affection will always be there, because of what I said, because of everything we've been through.”

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!