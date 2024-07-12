Real Madrid's Zidane dynasty comes to an end! Son of legendary midfielder Zinedine quits Spanish giants after 14 years without ever making a senior appearance
Real Madrid's Zidane dynasty came to an end as Theo joined Cordoba to restart his career after 14 years without a senior appearance with Los Blancos.
- Theo Zidane left Real Madrid
- Will join Cordoba on a two-year contract
- Penned an emotional farewell message on social media