Real Madrid wonderkid Franco Mastantuono sides with Lionel Messi over Cristiano Ronaldo in GOAT debate after being left 'speechless' by Argentina team-mate on international duty
Injured star in fitness battle
A serious groin injury has halted Mastantuono’s promising start for Los Blancos, putting the teenage sensation's season on hold. The 18-year-old attacking midfielder arrived from River Plate in August for a record £40 million ($52.4m). After a brilliant pre-season and a few sparkling appearances, including becoming the youngest-ever Champions League starter for Madrid, his campaign has now come to an abrupt halt.
Before his injury, the Argentina international had carved out a role under manager Xabi Alonso, showcasing his creative talent and ability to play between the lines. However, some critics in the Spanish media have questioned his influence in recent matches and his defensive effort, a far cry from the unstoppable form he displayed at River Plate. Now, with a long road to recovery ahead, the pressure is on the young Argentine to regain fitness and reclaim his momentum. With the recent return and excellent form of star Jude Bellingham, Mastantuono will face fierce competition for playing time upon his return, making his comeback one of the most anticipated storylines of the second half of the season.
While continuing his recovery, Mastantuono has decided to offer his opinion on who is the greatest player of all time.
'He leaves you speechless every time he gets the ball'
The Real Madrid wonderkid told Cadena Ser when asked to pick between Messi and Ronaldo: "I'm a Real Madrid fan and I'm at the biggest club in the world, but the best and greatest player in the world is Messi, and that will always be the case until he retires. I play with him on the national team and he's incredible. He leaves you speechless every time he gets the ball. He's admirable. It's amazing that he continues to surprise us teammates. I've played with many high-quality players, but being with him is a daily learning experience. I'm grateful for how he's always treated me. He's helped me a lot."
Ronaldo's Madrid career
Mastantuono's comments may not go down well with the Real faithful given Ronaldo's standing as a Bernabeu icon. The Portuguese striker scored 450 goals in 438 appearances for Madrid between 2009 and 2018 to become the club's all-time top scorer.
His incredible performances upfront inspired Real to four Champions League crowns and two La Liga titles, among a host of other trophies. Ronaldo eventually left the Spanish capital to join Juventus in a €100 million deal, and now plies his trade in Saudi Arabia with Al-Nassr.
Messi's number is up!
In September, Mastantuono created history with the Argentine national team as the Los Blancos youngster wore the iconic No. 10 for the Albiceleste in the absence of Inter Miami superstar Messi. In doing so, the teenager became the youngest player in Argentina history to don the legendary number. He did it aged 18 years and 23 days, surpassing Diego Maradona. On being given the honour, Mastantuono said: "It's the best thing that's ever happened to me. I didn't expect it. I didn't know I was going to wear it. It surprised me. Sharing the field with Leo and seeing how Messi represents it makes me really want to wear it. Nobody will ever be like him, but it's an honor to be able to wear a number that he wore for so long."
