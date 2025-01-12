Real Madrid 'waiting' for Alphonso Davies after receiving Bayern contract offer to put him second on highest-earners behind Harry Kane

Getty ImagesRitabrata BanerjeeReal Madrid 'waiting' for Alphonso Davies after receiving Bayern contract offer to put him second on highest-earners behind Harry KaneReal MadridA. DaviesTransfersBayern MunichLaLigaBundesligaReal Madrid are waiting for Alphonso Davies who is set to be offered a record deal at Bayern Munich.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowReal Madrid waiting for DaviesBayern set to offer a bumper new deal to DaviesWill become second-highest earner at the club after KaneFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱