Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior pays tribute to NBA ‘legend’ Luka Doncic after historic 73-point haul for Dallas Mavericks against Atlanta Hawks

Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior pays tribute to NBA 'legend' Luka Doncic after historic 73-point haul for Dallas Mavericks against Atlanta HawksSoham MukherjeeGetty/GOALVinicius JuniorReal MadridLaLigaReal Madrid's Vinicius Junior returned the compliments to NBA star Luka Doncic after his 73-point haul for Dallas Mavericks on Friday made history.Doncic a Real Madrid academy productSealed historic spot in NBA charts with 73 pointsVinicius paid tribute after Atlanta Hawks win