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Vinicius Junior confirms split from girlfriend Virginia Fonseca as Real Madrid star releases emotional statement

Vinicius Junior
Real Madrid
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Vinicius Junior has confirmed his separation from influencer Virginia Fonseca after a year together. The Real Madrid winger shared an emotional message on social media thanking her for their time together. Fonseca had previously revealed the split days earlier.

  • Vinicius addresses end of relationship

    Vinicius opens up for the first time following his split from Fonseca. The Brazilian forward confirmed the end of their year-long relationship after days of speculation and Fonseca’s earlier announcement. The 25-year-old shared a message on Instagram alongside a photograph of the pair holding hands. In the post, the Real Madrid star acknowledged the end of their romantic relationship while expressing gratitude for the time they spent together.

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    Vinicius posts emotional tribute on social media

    Vinicius used the Instagram to thank Fonseca for their time together and reflect on the experiences they shared during their relationship. He wrote: "Thank you for everything! Every moment and every lesson learned by your side has been unforgettable! I wish you all the best and much success in your life! I hope you are very happy. I will always be grateful for you having dedicated a part of your life to me. Take good care of yourself!"

  • Fonseca previously announced the split

    Fonseca had already addressed the breakup on May 15. In her own statement to followers, the influencer spoke about living authentically and maintaining her identity while navigating a high-profile relationship.

    She wrote: "I will always allow myself to live. To truly live, without fear, without calculations, and without ceasing to be who I am. While we were together, I dedicated myself fully, as I do to everything I set out to do in my life. After all, I've always been very intense, always very focused on our dreams and my responsibilities. But I'm also a woman, and I wanted to allow myself to experience that without creating any barriers, while preserving the respect I've always had in any relationship."

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    Focus returns to football duties

    With the situation now publicly addressed, Vinicius is expected to return his full attention to his responsibilities on the pitch. With Real Madrid still having one match remaining in La Liga, he is expected to feature when Los Blancos face Athletic Club on May 23. After that, he will turn his attention to the Brazil national team for the 2026 World Cup, where the Selecao are in Group C alongside Morocco, Haiti, and Scotland.

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