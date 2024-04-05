'It suits me very well!' - Real Madrid veteran Toni Kroos happy for nine-day break ahead of Champions League clash against Man City but does not expect 'big advantage' despite Pep Guardiola's complaints
Toni Kroos admitted that the nine-day break before hosting Manchester City would "suit me very well" but he does not expect to gain a "big advantage".
- Guardiola slammed FA for congested PL fixture list
- Real Madrid on an extended break before playing City
- Kroos does not think it will provide Los Blancos major boost