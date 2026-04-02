Real Madrid upset with Thomas Tuchel's handling of Jude Bellingham on England duty

Tuchel insists that the decision to omit Bellingham from the 1-1 draw with Uruguay and the shock 1-0 defeat to Japan was a calculated one. The German coach prioritised the long-term health of the player over friendly results, especially with the 2026 World Cup on the horizon.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live, Tuchel said: "I think it's too much of a risk. So, the tendency is that he [Bellingham] will not play. We have all gained from him being part of it. He was excellent in training, but he was involved as a neutral player. He was involved in not the whole 100 per cent of the training. So, it looked very, very good but we're still holding him back, to not take a risk. The injury is a muscle, it's a very particular one, and we absolutely don't want the re-injury in this moment of the season. And him as well, it was very good that he was in camp. He was excellent."