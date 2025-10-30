Getty/GOAL
They want how much?! Real Madrid to sue UEFA for staggering multi-billion figure in damages after Super League ruling goes La Liga giants' way
Real Madrid’s €4.5 billion claim against UEFA
The European Super League, once hailed as the most controversial project in football history is back in the headlines, and this time the stakes are even higher. Madrid and A22 Sports Management, the company that promoted the ill-fated breakaway competition, have announced plans to sue UEFA for a staggering €4.5 billion in damages.
According to AS, the figure represents lost profits, reputational harm and competitive damage caused by UEFA’s alleged monopoly. Lawyers for both Madrid and A22 are already drafting the claim, marking a decisive shift in strategy. After months of failed discussions and nearly a dozen unproductive meetings, the parties have decided to go on the offensive.
This comes in the wake of a Madrid court ruling that sided with Los Blancos and A22, dismissing UEFA’s appeals and confirming that the governing body had “seriously infringed European Union free competition rules”. For club president Florentino Perez, it was the green light he had long been waiting for. The club feels that with the Madrid ruling in their favour they can seek justice and reclaim billions they believe were lost to UEFA’s unlawful obstruction.
UEFA vs. the Super League
The roots of this legal war stretch back to April 2021, when 12 of Europe’s elite clubs, including Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester United and Juventus, announced the creation of the Super League. Designed as a rival to the UEFA Champions League, it promised higher revenues and a new model for elite competition, featuring both men’s and women’s tiers.
But within 48 hours, the project collapsed under immense public pressure. Fans protested in the streets, governments condemned the plan, and UEFA, backed by FIFA, threatened harsh sanctions. England’s “Big Six” clubs swiftly withdrew, leaving Madrid and Barcelona to fight alone.
Undeterred, Perez continued to argue that UEFA’s structure represented a “monopoly that kills innovation and fair competition.” Supported by A22’s CEO Bernd Reichart, the clubs pursued legal action. Their persistence paid off when, in December 2023, the CJEU ruled that UEFA’s approval requirements for new competitions violated EU law.
The CJEU’s verdict was later reinforced by Spain’s Audiencia Provincial, which declared that UEFA had abused its dominant position by blocking the Super League. The ruling not only validated Real Madrid’s long-standing arguments but also opened the door to what could become the most expensive lawsuit in football history.
Inside the negotiations that failed
Following the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) ruling, UEFA and A22 attempted to find common ground. Meetings were held between A22’s Bernd Reichart, UEFA’s Teodoro Teodoridis, and representatives from both Madrid (Anas Laghrari) and Barcelona (Fernando Ledesma). At first, progress seemed possible with discussions reportedly advanced on broadcasting rights and the management structure of future competitions.
However, talks broke down when the sides failed to agree on the format. According to insiders, UEFA was accused of “stalling to buy time” and had no real intention of reaching an accord. The stalemate frustrated Madrid and A22, who began to see litigation as their only path forward.
While Barcelona president Joan Laporta appeared to soften his stance and align more with UEFA’s European Football Clubs (EFC, formerly European Club Association), Perez remained unwavering. In the recent weeks, Laporta has been adamant in mending ties and 'building bridges' with UEFA and was also attended a meeting in Rome Organised by Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi where UEFA chief Aleksander Ceferin was also present. "By coming here, we want to build rapport and for this agreement to be reached," Laporta said while attending the meeting.
However, Perez, saw the ruling as vindication and an opportunity to challenge UEFA’s control over European football. The upcoming lawsuit, potentially spanning several jurisdictions, represents the culmination of years of behind-the-scenes conflict, one that could redefine how football’s financial and governance models operate.
A battle for football’s future
Madrid’s €4.5 billion claim is more than just about money, it’s about principle and power. The club argues that UEFA’s dominance has limited clubs’ freedom to innovate, expand revenues, and shape their own futures. The damages sought include compensation for the loss of commercial opportunities, broadcasting rights, and brand damage caused by UEFA’s actions since 2021.
Meanwhile, UEFA has vowed to fight back, insisting that the recent court rulings do not validate the Super League concept. In a statement, the organisation emphasised that its “current authorization rules, adopted in 2022 and updated in 2024, remain fully in force.” UEFA is exploring fresh appeals while attempting to reinforce its governance model through the ECA.
If the lawsuit succeeds, it could open the floodgates for other clubs and entities to file similar claims, potentially costing UEFA billions more and weakening its control over European competitions.
