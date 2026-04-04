For most of the match, Mallorca held the lead thanks to a goal from the 1999-born winger Manu Morlanes, who broke the deadlock in the closing minutes of the first half. With two minutes remaining, Eder Militao, who had come on half an hour before the end to replace Huijsen, equalised; and with Real pushing forward in search of a winner, it was former Lazio striker Vedat Muriqi who decided the match in the 91st minute. In the coming days in Spain, Arbeloa’s decision to leave Vinicius Jr. on the bench ahead of next Tuesday’s Champions League match against Bayern Munich could prove controversial; the Brazilian came on in the second half, whilst Brahim Diaz started alongside Mbappé.