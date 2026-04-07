Real Madrid’s elimination begins with caution… Kompany refuses to celebrate prematurely

Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany is delighted with the 2-1 victory at Real Madrid’s Santiago Bernabéu stadium tonight in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals, but he knows the battle against the stubborn Merengues is far from over.

Bayern dominated Tuesday’s match and returned home with a valuable victory thanks to goals from Luis Díaz (41’) and Harry Kane (46’) early in the second half, before Kylian Mbappé restored Real Madrid’s hopes (74’).

Real Madrid almost threw a spanner in the works for the Bavarian side in the 60th minute when Vinícius Júnior found himself one-on-one with goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, but he shot wide, leaving the tie wide open ahead of their rematch at the Allianz Arena next Wednesday.

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