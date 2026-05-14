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Real Madrid president Florentino Perez denies hiring Xabi Alonso was a mistake and addresses Vinicius Jr contract uncertainty
Perez breaks silence
Perez appeared on El Chiringuito de Jugones for a significant 40-minute interview following his recent announcement regarding emergency presidential elections. The president revisited the mid-season dismissal of Alonso, who was relieved of his duties following a 3-2 Spanish Super Cup final defeat to Barcelona. Despite Alonso’s historic success at Bayer Leverkusen, his stint in Madrid suffered from a lack of pre-season preparation and mounting physical exhaustion within the first-team squad.
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Circumstances over culpability
During the discussion with Josep Pedrerol, Perez remained steadfast that the decision to hire former Blancos midfielder Alonso was correct at the time. He said: "No. It was a matter of circumstances. It all stems from the Club World Cup; we didn't have a preseason. When you don't have a preseason, you suffer physically. We thought the change (the dismissal) would help, but it only worked for a bit before they fell apart again."
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No rush for Vini
Perez also provided clarity on Vinicius, whose current contract at the Bernabeu runs until June 2027. Despite the 25-year-old’s impressive return of 21 goals and 14 assists this season, the president said: “I think Vinicius is one of the best players Real Madrid has. He won the last two Champions Leagues. There's no rush to renew his contract; we have all season to talk. You think I'm in charge of everything. That's the sporting director's job.”
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What comes next?
Alvaro Arbeloa's interim appointment has been marred by a disastrous end to the campaign. The club finished behind arch-rivals Barcelona in the Liga title race and suffered a painful Champions League exit at the quarter-final stage following a defeat to Bayern Munich. With presidential elections looming, the hierarchy must decide whether to back Arbeloa or pursue a high-profile permanent replacement to lead the team next season while simultaneously navigating Vinicius' contract situation.