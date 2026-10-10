Real Madrid player ratings vs Villarreal: Yan Diomande the unlikely hero as Vinicius Junior sees red in tense victory

Thibaut Courtois - 7/10

The Belgian was largely untroubled for long spells but remained alert when called upon, making four saves to preserve his clean sheet. His command of the area during Villarreal's late aerial bombardment was essential for a ten-man Madrid side.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 6/10

Displayed his usual range of passing but was substituted early in the second half as the tactical dynamic shifted. He contributed to the build-up play but found it difficult to exploit the flanks against Villarreal's compact shape.

Antonio Rudiger - 7/10

A physical presence throughout, Rudiger led the backline with authority, putting in a resolute shift that saw him record several key clearances to stifle the threat of Ayoze Perez right until the final whistle.

Ibrahima Konate - 7/10

Formed a solid partnership with Rudiger and was particularly effective in individual duels, providing the recovery speed necessary to stop Villarreal's counter-attacks throughout the entire match.

Alvaro Carreras - 5/10

Struggled to provide the necessary attacking width and was hooked at half-time. His defensive positioning was tested by Akhomach, leading to an early tactical reshuffle by Mourinho.



