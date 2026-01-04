+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Gonzalo Garcia Real Madrid HICGetty
Tom Hindle

Real Madrid player ratings vs Real Betis: No Kylian Mbappe, no problem! Hat-trick hero Gonzalo Garcia shows what he can do as Blancos kick-off 2026 in style

Gonzalo Garcia scored a hat-trick as Real Madrid turned in their most comprehensive showing in months to beat a sluggish Real Betis 5-1 on Sunday. Los Blancos showed no hesitation with Kylian Mbappe out, putting on an attacking clinic in the absence of their star man as they returned to action after La Liga's winter break.

Xabi Alonso's side rather struggled for chances early on, but were good value for their opener when it came via a bit of set-piece magic, as stand-in striker Garcia nodded home from Rodrygo's teasing free-kick. They had other chances, too, with Vinicius Jr looking dangerous in far more room to operate thanks to Mbappe's absence. But Betis had their moments, and forced a couple of saves from Thibaut Courtois as the first half waned. 

Los Blancos hit their stride after the break, and Garcia made it two with a fine control and volley from outside the box. Homegrown defender Raul Asencio then added a third just shy of the hour mark to continue a memorable day for the Madrid academy. 

Cucho Hernandez pulled one back against the run of play thanks to a fine piece of individual brilliance, but Garcia quelled any hopes of a late comeback with a lovely third, flicking into the Betis net. And there was still time for a fifth as Fran Garcia ghosted in to to round off a memorable afternoon. 

GOAL rates Real Madrid's players from the Bernabeu...

  • TOPSHOT-FBL-ESP-LIGA-REAL MADRID-BETISAFP

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Thibaut Courtois (7/10):

    Made some typically wonderful saves when called upon, but perhaps was overzealous in coming off his line for the Betis goal. 

    Federico Valverde (7/10):

    An excellent motor on the right, and he grabbed himself an assist. 

    Raul Asencio (6/10):

    Scored a lovely goal, but entirely lost his man when Betis pulled one back. 

    Antonio Rudiger (7/10):

    Played a delightful ball in the run up to Madrid's fourth. A far better showing from the German. 

    Alvaro Carreras (7/10):

    Antony gave him trouble here and there, but he was otherwise solid. Developing a good understanding with Vinicius. 

    • Advertisement
  • Jude Bellingham Real Madrid 2025-26Getty

    Midfield

    Aurelien Tchouameni (7/10):

    Completed more passes than anyone else. Held down the middle of the pitch while the other two buzzed around in front of him. 

    Eduardo Camavinga (7/10):

    Snapped into tackles and shuffled the ball around. Has held down a starting job admirably of late. 

    Jude Bellingham (8/10):

    An excellent performance in central midfield. Won all of his tackles and burst forward effectively with regularity. 

  • FBL-ESP-LIGA-REAL MADRID-BETISAFP

    Attack

    Rodrygo (6/10):

    Assisted twice, but was otherwise rather quiet after an impressive run of form. 

    Gonzalo Garcia (9/10):

    Bagged three and was a real pest throughout. He will never get into this side ahead of Mbappe, but this was a wonderful showing from the reserve striker. 

    Vinicius Jr (7/10):

    Had some joy against Ortiz and then the leggy Bellerin, and was unlucky not to get his name on the scoresheet in the first half. 

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Xabi Alonso Real Madrid 2025Getty

    Subs & Manager

    Arda Guler (7/10):

    Assisted Garcia's third in a lively cameo. 

    Franco Mastantuono (N/A):

    No time to make an impact.

    Dani Ceballos (N/A):

    Late legs for Tchouameni. 

    Ferland Mendy (N/A):

    No time to make an impact. 

    Fran Garcia (N/A):

    Scored the fifth late on. 

    Xabi Alonso (8/10):

    Will be delighted. Madrid were excellent here, got some production from the back-ups, and seldom looked threatened at the back. 

Super Cup
Atletico Madrid crest
Atletico Madrid
ATM
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA
0