+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Real Madrid Girona GFX Getty
Tom Hindle

Real Madrid player ratings vs Girona: Kylian Mbappe spares Los Blancos' blushes but Trent Alexander-Arnold & Arda Guler fall flat as Barcelona seize initiative in La Liga title race

Real Madrid came from behind but were unable to get over the line in a frustrating 1-1 draw with a well-drilled Girona. Kylian Mbappe's second half penalty cancelled out a well-worked opener from the La Liga strugglers, yet Madrid couldn't find a second - and stay one point off the top in La Liga in another twist to the title race.

Madrid probed for opportunities early on, but were left rather exposed on the break. Thibaut Courtois responded, though, producing a couple of good saves to keep the visitors level. Los Blancos thought they had taken the lead when Mbappe slotted home, but his goal was correctly chalked off when VAR determined there was a handball in the build-up. The visitors were then made to pay for a major defensive lapse. Girona were allowed to work the ball down the right, before Azzedine Ounahi swept one past Courtois from the top of the box after a well-timed feed from Viktor Tsigankov. 

Los Blancos had their chances to start the second half. They had the ball in the net again on the hour mark, but saw it ruled out again after Vinicius Junior was in an offside position when he poked home. Madrid got their equalizer from the spot after 65 minutes. Vinicius scampered around his man and was brought down inside the box. Mbappe coolly tucked the penalty into the bottom corner to ease Xabi Alonso's nerves on the touchline. Madrid came close numerous times after. Vinicius missed a couple narrowly. Mbappe was denied from close range. 

But there was never a second. Girona were resilient at the back, and Madrid lacked a crucial bit of quality needed to put the game away. This can be considered nothing other than a chance to go top wasted, with Barcelona holding the initiative at the La Liga summit. 

GOAL rates Real Madrid's players from Estadio Montivili...

  • Eder Militao Real Madrid 2025-26Getty

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Thibaut Courtois (7/10):

    Made a few silly saves. Could do nothing about the goal. Denied a second. 

    Trent Alexander-Arnold (6/10):

    A very Trent performance. Did some ridiculous things with the ball but failed to track his man on the goal.  

    Eder Militao (7/10):

    A composed performance on his return to the side. Good on the ball and effective in the air. 

    Antonio Rudiger (6/10):

    First appearance since late August, and he was a little mixed. Solid on the ball but a little slow to react - and handed Girona a good chance as a result. 

    Fran Garcia (6/10):

    A surprise to see him start at left back. Scampered up and down the left but his final ball was lacking. 

    • Advertisement
  • Jude Bellingham Real Madrid 2025-26Getty

    Midfield

    Aurelien Tchouameni (5/10):

    Offered plenty of control at the base of midfield, but didn't get across to track the runner on Girona's opener. 

    Jude Bellingham (8/10):

    Dropped a little deeper and did plenty of dirty work in the first half. Pushed up more in the second. Madrid's most consistent performer throughout. 

    Federico Valverde(6/10):

    Full of legs and industry, clean on the ball, but rather stripped of his attacking nous in this role. 

    Arda Guler (5/10):

    Used in a No.10 role in the opening exchanges, but saw his influence wane. Removed at the break. It's been a tough few games.

  • Vinicius Jr Getty

    Attack

    Kylian Mbappe (7/10):

    Unfortunate to have a goal ruled out for an unlucky handball. Buried his penalty with ease. Not his most involved game, but got on the scoresheet, regardless. 

    Vinicius Jr (8/10):

    Won the penalty thanks to a lovely bit of skill. Put a couple of others narrowly wide. Very good without being at his scintillating best. 

  • Eduardo Camavinga Real Madrid 2025Getty

    Subs & Manager

    Eduardo Camavinga (7/10):

    Introduced at the break and gave Madrid some much-needed energy and balance in midfield. Seriously impressive thus far this year. 

    Rodrygo (6/10):

    A late introduction as Madrid chased a winner. Barely involved. 

    Alvaro Carreras (N/A):

    No time to make an impact. 

    Gonzalo Garcia (N/A):

    No time to make an impact. 

    Xabi Alonso (5/10):

    Rotated a bit, making changes at left back and centre-back. His side were a bit lacklustre, though, and unconvincing at both ends. 

LaLiga
Athletic Bilbao crest
Athletic Bilbao
ATH
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA
Copa del Rey
Ourense crest
Ourense
OUR
Girona crest
Girona
GIR