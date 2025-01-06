Real Madrid Minera GFXGetty
Tom Hindle

Real Madrid player ratings vs Deportivo Minera: Luka Modric and Arda Guler are a joy to watch! Los Blancos cruise to Copa del Rey win over lower-league minnows as elite midfield wreak havoc

Player ratingsReal MadridA. GulerL. ModricFEATURESDeportiva Minera vs Real MadridDeportiva MineraCopa del Rey

Carlo Ancelotti's side strolled into the last 16 of Spain's cup competition thanks to a classy showing against their lower-league opposition.

Real Madrid brushed aside fourth-tier Deportivo Minera in the Copa del Rey Monday evening, Luka Modric and Arda Guler piecing together a controlled midfield showing to ease Los Blancos to a 5-0 victory.

Guler scored two, and Modric added one of his own - while the duo bossed the bits in between to give Madrid a comfortable cup win. It didn't take long for Madrid to grab a foothold in the game. Arda Guler and Endrick had good chances almost immediately. Federico Valverde went one better soon after, opening the scoring five minutes in with a fine volley on the back of some shoddy Minera defending. Camavinga followed with a second soon after, nodding home at the far post. Guler made it three before half time, his deflected finish wrong-footing the goalkeeper to give Los Blancos clear daylight.

And they didn't let up after the break. Modric capped off a wonderful hour with the fourth - and his first ever in the Copa Del Rey. Guler added another late on, ending a flowing move with a side-footed finish into an open net.

There were looks for Vinicius Jr and Kylian Mbappe, who tried desperately to grab themselves a goal. But it was otherwise a measured Blancos showing, 90 minutes in which they never looked troubled, and did away with a lower league side with ease. Onto the round of 16...

GOAL rates Real Madrid's players from Estadio Cartagonova...