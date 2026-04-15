Real Madrid player ratings vs. Bayern Munich: Eduardo Camavinga, what are you doing? Silly red card sees Blancos' Champions League hopes dashed in chaotic second-leg loss

But it might have been different. Madrid enjoyed a dream start - even if it was rather gifted to them. With less than 60 seconds gone, Manuel Neuer passed inexplicably to the feet of Arda Guler, who whipped into an empty net from 30 yards. But Bayern responded. Their goal was a simple one. Joshua Kimmich whipped a cross in under the bar. Alex Pavlovic nudged Andriy Lunin out of the way and nodded home.

But Los Blancos showed their Champions League quality. Guler was at it again after 30 minutes, whipping a free-kick into the top corner via Neuer's outstretched hand. And then it was pretty much madness. Bayern had a couple of good penalty shouts turned down. Harry Kane made up for any complaints by scoring from just inside the area.

Kylian Mbappe restored parity on aggregate again, tucking home off a classic counter-attack and the second half was far more like the contest that most expected. Madrid dropped deep and hit on the break. Concrete chances were few and far between. Both keepers were tested, but a clear look on goal never really came.

A moment of stupidity, in truth, broke it open. Camavinga was already on a yellow when he picked up the ball and delayed a Bayern free-kick. The referee showed no hesitation in brandishing a second yellow. It opened up the game - and Bayern capitalised. Diaz stuck the killer blow, cutting inside and firing an angled shot into the far corner. Michael Olise added another late on, and Madrid were left to rue ill-discipline, and confront a season that will now surely finish without a trophy.

GOAL rates Real Madrid's players from the Allianz Arena...