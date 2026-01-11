+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Tom Hindle

Real Madrid player ratings vs Barcelona: Maddening Rodrygo reverts to type & Raul Asencio run ragged as Los Blancos suffer second successive Spanish Super Cup final defeat

Real Madrid were outclassed by Barcelona in a baffling Spanish Super Cup final, looking a step behind their arch-rivals in a 3-2 loss that will surely increase the pressure on Xabi Alonso. There were mishaps from Rodrygo at the front and errors from Raul Asencio at the back as a glum Blancos side could neither cope defensively or get anything going in an attacking sense.

For most of the first half, Madrid simply could not get a foothold. They were rather chasing shadows, forced to settle for the odd chance on the break, which first Rodrygo and then Gonzalo Garcia missed. Barca carved out an opener in the 36th minute, with Raphinha cutting onto his left before smashing home. 

And then chaos ensued. Vinicius responded ten minutes later with another addition to his fine collection of goals, beating three and slotting home. Los Blancos then fell asleep, allowing Robert Lewandowski to ghost in behind and finish. Still, there was time for one last first-half flash, Garcia dinking homefrom a corner. 

The Barca third came thanks to a bit of luck with only 17 minutes left to play. Raphinha darted onto his right foot and slipped as he shot. Yet the ball took a rather fortunate deflection off Raul Asencio and into the net past a wrong-footed Thibaut Courtois. Madrid had chances late on. Alvaro Carreras and Asencio both came close - only to be denied by Barca 'keeper Joan Garcia. But the equaliser never came, and Los Blancos were forced to watch their rivals celebrate winning back-to-back Super Cup finals for the first time since 2011.  

GOAL rates Real Madrid's players from Alinma Bank Stadium...

  • Raul AsencioGetty

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Thibaut Courtois (6/10):

    Could do nothing about any of the three goals, all said. Made a couple of nice saves here and there. 

    Raul Asencio (4/10):

    Could have gotten tighter to Raphinha on Barca's first, and completely lost Lewandowski on the second. 

    Aurelien Tchouameni (5/10):

    Switched to center back late on after Guler was removed from the XI - and struggled.  

    Dean Huijsen (6/10):

    Involved in the second goal for Los Blancos, and was the steadier of the center back duo. 

    Alvaro Carreras (6/10):

    Held down the left side agreeably, all said. Did reasonably well against Yamal, especially in the second half. 

  • Federico Valverde Real Madrid 2026Getty

    Midfield

    Federico Valverde (6/10):

    A mixed hour or so. Full of energy and tidy on the ball, but was removed early. 

    Eduardo Camavinga (6/10):

    Snapped into tackles and offered a much-needed midfield bite. Ineffective on the ball.

    Jude Bellingham (6/10):

    Threw himself into tackles, and put in plenty of defensive work. Unable to affect play, though. 

  • FBL-KSA-SUPERCUP-BARCELONA-REAL MADRIDAFP

    Attack

    Vinicius Jr (8/10):

    Scored the first equaliser and tormented Jules Kounde all evening. Loves playing in this game. 

    Gonzalo Garcia (8/10):

    Grabbed himself a goal and put in plenty of legwork. 

    Rodrygo (5/10):

    A few nice touches here and there, but didn't do enough going forward to justify his inclusion.

  • Xabi Alonso Real Madrid 2025Getty

    Subs & Manager

    Arda Guler (5/10):

    Brought on to control tempo, which he failed to do. 

    David Alaba (6/10):

    Late legs at the back. 

    Kylian Mbappe (6/10):

    Drew a red card but had little other involvement. 

    Dani Ceballos (N/A):

    No time to make an impact. 

    Franco Mastantuono (N/A):

    No time to make an impact. 

    Xabi Alonso (4/10):

    What a baffling evening for him. Madrid never really had control, and were deserved losers. There will be serious questions. 

0