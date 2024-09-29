Real Madrid player ratings vs Atletico Madrid: Angel Correa STUNS Jude Bellingham & Co with last-gasp equaliser after crowd trouble almost ruins derby clash

Carlo Ancelotti's side collapsed late on for a draw, but this game will be remembered for the wrong reasons

Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid drew on Sunday evening. But very few will remember the result in the months to come, with fan unrest delaying the fixture in the second half and marring what should have been a captivating 1-1.

Eder Militao grabbed the Madrid goal, and Los Blancos seemed to have done their job in a hostile derby. However, a 99th-minute equaliser from Angel Correa saw the spoils shared. Still, a 21-minute delay due to a small section of Atleti fans hurtling objects onto the pitch will serve as the defining moment from the contest.

Julian Alvarez came closest early, forcing Thibaut Courtois into a tidy save at his near post. Federico Valverde, too, almost broke the deadlock, but was denied by an acrobatic stop by Jan Oblak.

It was an otherwise drab affair that needed a goal to spark things. And Militao provided it, smashing home from close range just after the hour mark after a clever piece of play and cross from Vinicius. But just as the game opened up, it was brought to a grinding halt. A portion of Atleti fans hurtled objects at Courtois - with the game paused for over 20 minutes.

It seemed to be heading for a Madrid win after a sluggish restart. But Correa rescued things late on, staying narrowly onside as he ran through on goal before rounding Courtois and bundling the ball over the line. There was still time for more drama, though, as Marcos Llorente was shown a red card with only seconds left to run on the clock for a reckless challenge on Fran Garcia that summed up the bad-tempered nature of the game.

GOAL rates Real Madrid's players from the Civitas Metropolitano...