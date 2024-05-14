Real Madrid player ratings vs Alaves: Dortmund beware - Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Jr aren't slowing down! Superstar duo shine as Blancos warm-up for Champions League final in style

Carlo Ancelotti's star men showed out in an easy evening's work for the newly-crowned La Liga champions

Real Madrid kicked-off their Champions League final preparations in style against Alaves, as Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Jr put on an attacking clinic as Los Blancos pieced together a 5-0 romp on Tuesday. Bellingham scored once and assisted twice, while Vinicius bagged a clinical brace, as the newly-crowned La Liga champions set an ominous tone for Borussia Dortmund ahead of the final on June 1.

Madrid controlled the game early, and were good value for their opener. Bellingham provided it, his sliced volley fortuitously looping into the net after 10 minutes. Vinicius scored the second, completing a fluid team move with an easy finish into an open net. Federico Valverde then buried the third on the brink of half-time, lashing home at the near post to put the game beyond doubt.

Los Blancos created less in the second half, but still enjoyed their moments. Bellingham and Vinicius combined for the fourth goal, the former dinking a ball to his Brazilian team-mate, who lashed it into the top corner from a tight angle. Substitute Arda Guler then found the net for the third time in four appearances to cap off a fine cameo.

GOAL rates Real Madrid's players from Santiago Bernabeu...