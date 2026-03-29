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Real Madrid loanee Endrick gives honest verdict on his chances of making Brazil's World Cup squad after impressive start at Lyon
A fresh start in France
Endrick’s arrival at Real Madrid was met with immense fanfare, but the intense competition for places at the Santiago Bernabeu limited his opportunities.
Seeking the minutes necessary to continue his development and catch the eye of national team selectors, the young forward opted for a loan move to Lyon during the winter window.
Since arriving in Ligue 1, the Brazilian prodigy has quickly adapted to the physical nature of French football, showcasing the clinical finishing and explosive pace that made him one of the most sought-after talents in South America.
The move appears to be paying dividends, with the forward registering seven goal contributions in his first nine Ligue 1 appearances.
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'With God it’s possible'
Speaking about his international prospects after making Brazil's latest squad, the 18-year-old was candid about his journey and the changing nature of his ambitions. In a heartfelt reflection on his current status, Endrick stated to FourFourTwo: “I didn’t expect to make such a strong start at Lyon, but God has made the impossible happen. Some time ago I didn’t believe I could be at the World Cup, but with God it’s possible. I don’t doubt anything – I’ll do my part and live day by day. I live in the present. I have to train well at Lyon, follow my fitness programme, stay healthy and perform in matches. If God wishes it, I will be at the World Cup in June.”
The competition for Brazil spots
Becoming a mainstay in the Brazil squad is no easy feat, especially in the attacking positions where Ancelotti has an embarrassment of riches at his disposal. Names like Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo, and Raphinha are established stars, while other emerging talents are constantly pushing for inclusion.
The coaching staff at the CBF are reportedly monitoring Endrick progress closely. His ability to play both as a central striker and in wider roles gives him a tactical versatility that could be invaluable during a month-long tournament.
By choosing a loan move to a competitive league like Ligue 1, Endrick has demonstrated a maturity beyond his years, sacrificing the prestige of staying at Real Madrid in the short term for the long-term benefit of his international career.
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Looking ahead to the World Cup
Lyon supporters have quickly taken to their new star, and if his upward trend continues, Real Madrid will be welcoming back a much more refined and confident player in the summer.
For now, Endrick’s focus remains divided between helping his current club achieve their domestic goals and ensuring he remains a fixture in the thoughts of the Brazil management. If he maintains his current trajectory, the dream of playing in the World Cup that once seemed impossible may very well become a reality.
He will hope for some minutes when Brazil face Croatia in their next international friendly on Tuesday night.