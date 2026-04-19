Real Madrid loanee Endrick bags goal & assist as Lyon beat PSG in huge Ligue 1 upset

Facing a PSG side fresh from a dominant Champions League quarter-final victory over Liverpool, the visitors struck early when Endrick latched onto a pass from Afonso Moreira to slot home a clinical finish past Matvey Safonov in the sixth minute.

Just twelve minutes later, Endrick turned provider as he released Moreira into space with a perfectly weighted through ball. Moreira kept his composure to double Lyon's lead, leaving Luis Enrique’s rotated PSG side in complete shock.







