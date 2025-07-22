Real Madrid legend's professionalism questioned by Lionel Messi's boyhood club Newell's Old Boys in brutal statement as $2m transfer to Liga MX giants Pumas confirmed

Lionel Messi's boyhood club Newell's Old Boys questioned Real Madrid legend Keylor Navas' professionalism as the Costa Rican goalkeeper left the Argentine club after just six months to join Liga MX side Pumas. Newell's will receive compensation worth $2 million (£1.4m) from the Mexican team. Navas moved to Argentina in January after spending nearly 15 years in Europe.

Navas joins Liga MX side Pumas

Leaves Newell's after six months

Newell's question Navas' professionalism