Real Madrid legend Marcelo cast out of Fluminense as contract terminated after heated confrontation with coach Mano Menezes during match against Gremio

Brazilian full-back Marcelo has had his contract terminated by Fluminense after a heated confrontation with his coach during a match against Gremio.

  • Marcelo released by Gremio after disagreement with Menezes
  • The left back was about to be brought on as a substitute
  • Coach pushed him back to bench after confrontation
