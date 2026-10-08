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Chaos at Real Madrid! Two stars trade BLOWS while Kylian Mbappe risks Jose Mourinho’s wrath over cycling video
Dressing room unrest
Mourinho’s highly anticipated return to the Spanish capital has so far failed to unite a fractured Real Madrid squad. The 2026-27 campaign has been plagued by continuous behind-the-scenes turmoil, echoing a troubling trend that saw Federico Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni clash physically back in May. The players also reportedly struggled to connect with previous coaching figures Xabi Alonso and Alvaro Arbeloa.
Now, fresh reports from Spanish outlet Cadena Ser claim that two unnamed first-team stars have been involved in a physical altercation. Despite Mourinho’s famously strict approach to discipline, the Portuguese tactician has seemingly been unable to resolve the deep-rooted issues plaguing his team.
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The Mbappe controversy
The latest internal conflict coincides with mounting frustration surrounding Mbappe. The French forward withdrew from international duty with a left knee tendon injury after scoring against Turkey, only to be spotted at a Paris nightclub with his partner, Ester Exposito. He then shared a social media video of himself smiling while cycling in the Swiss Alps, sparking further annoyance in Madrid.
Journalist Pablo Polo of Marca shed light on the manager's reaction to the forward's exploits. "Mourinho did not appreciate how Mbappe managed his recovery," he explained. "His movements and also the fact that he arrived on Monday after training."
Cadena Ser reporter Anton Meana noted that these off-field distractions are severely impacting squad harmony. He said: "The only problem is that the atmosphere in the dressing room is still as icy as it was five months ago."
Meana added: "This coldness in the dressing room, which even Mourinho's intensity hasn't managed to dispel, combined with the turmoil surrounding the Mbappe affair, has created a tense climate, far from ideal for approaching this crucial month of October."
Managerial fury
Mbappe’s decision to go cycling directly contradicts strict guidelines established by Mourinho earlier in the season. The head coach reportedly handed his star attacker a firm dressing down upon his return to the Bernabeu, demanding greater discretion during his time off.
Speaking just last month, Mourinho made his stance on risky extracurricular activities perfectly clear. "You are a football player 24 hours a day," he declared. "Everything reflects the job. What you eat, what you drink, how you sleep, even things in your private life. You cannot ski. You cannot ride a bike."
The former Chelsea boss explicitly warned of the dangers associated with such hobbies. "You fall off your bike, and you don't play three matches maybe, or maybe worse, maybe you break a leg... there are a lot of things you have to give up to be a football player," Mourinho concluded.
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Crucial fixtures ahead
Mourinho must quickly restore order if Los Blancos are to salvage their domestic and European ambitions. Real Madrid have won five of their opening seven La Liga matches, but they already trail fierce rivals Barcelona by six points in the title race.
Mbappe returned to full training on Wednesday and is expected to be available for selection when Villarreal visit the Bernabeu on Saturday. Following that crucial league test, Madrid face a demanding Champions League trip to Roma next Wednesday, leaving Mourinho with no margin for error as he looks to unify his turbulent squad.
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