Real Madrid 'won't get away with it' - Barcelona president slams 'tantrums' from Florentino Perez and insists UEFA is on La Liga champions' side

Speaking after his inauguration as Barcelona president, Laporta used the opportunity to address the ongoing tension with Real Madrid. The latest escalation follows Perez submitting a massive dossier to UEFA regarding the Negreira refereeing scandal, aiming to secure heavy sanctions against the Catalan club.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Laporta was completely unfazed by the threat, characterising the move as a desperate distraction. Addressing the media in the Spotify Camp Nou, Laporta confidently stated: "They will not get away with it. We know what UEFA thinks about this issue, regarding all of this, and they will not get away with it. It is just another tantrum from them, trying to stretch this issue out to justify actions that make no sense and will not prosper."