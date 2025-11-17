Real Madrid dealt injury blow as defender Dean Huijsen leaves Spain camp to recover from muscle issue

Madrid were dealt an unwelcome blow after Spain confirmed that Huijsen had been released from the national team camp due to renewed muscle discomfort. The defender was unavailable for the match against Georgia earlier in the week, and further assessment by La Roja’s medical staff confirmed he was not fit to continue.

He will now return immediately to Valdebebas, where Madrid’s medical department will run full tests to determine whether this is a fresh issue or a recurrence of the soleus injury he suffered in October. Spain face Turkey next, but Huijsen will take no further part in the international break.

Madrid are relieved he was not risked, but the timing raises concern. Only last month he was sent back from Spain duty with the same calf problem, treated in Madrid, and managed to recover just in time to rejoin the squad for El Clasico. The early fear now is that this latest discomfort may be a relapse of that injury.