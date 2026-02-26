Real Madrid confirm ban for fan who was caught on TV making Nazi salute during Benfica clash

In the wake of the broadcast, Los Blancos released a stern official statement detailing their course of action against the individual. The club confirmed: “Real Madrid C. F. communicates that it has urgently asked the club’s Disciplinary Committee to initiate an immediate expulsion procedure for the member who has been caught by television cameras making the Nazi salute in the area where the Cheering Stand is located, moments before the start of the match between Real Madrid and Benfica.”

The statement went on to clarify that the club's internal security teams were able to track the person down using the live footage. They added: “This member was located by the club’s security members moments after he appeared on the broadcast and was immediately expelled from the Santiago Bernabéu stadium. Real Madrid condemns this type of gesture and expression that incites violence and hatred in sport and in society.”