Real Madrid wonderkid Arda Guler eyeing Serie A transfer after failing to impress Carlo Ancelotti - with rivals AC Milan and Inter favourites to land Turkey midfielder
Arda Guler's future at Real Madrid is in doubt, as AC Milan and Inter emerge as the favorites to sign him after struggling to impress Carlo Ancelotti.
- Guler unable to carve out a place under Ancelotti
- Has played under 1,000 minutes this season
- Serie A giants Milan and Inter keeping tabs on the Turk