Getty Images Sport
'He was confusing' - Rayan Cherki's biggest flaw revealed by ex-Lyon co-star despite Man City playmaker's 'incredible' ability
Cherki's rise from Lyon prodigy to City’s spark
Cherki, 22, arrived at City in the summer of 2025 as one of Europe's most coveted young talents, carrying the reputation of being the crown jewel of the Lyon academy. During his storied tenure with the French side, the creative playmaker amassed an impressive 185 appearances, contributing 29 goals and 45 assists, a tally that cemented his status as a generational talent in Ligue 1. Since his high-profile move to the Premier League, Cherki has already delivered nine goals and 10 assists from 37 matches.
- Getty Images Sport
The double-edged sword of Cherki's talent
"Ah, Rayan could do incredible things. Except that he did too much,” goalkeeper Riou, who spent two years with Cherki at Lyon, revealed to So Foot. “He could dribble past four players, but when he had to give the ball because he had managed to free up space, he didn't do it to try another thing. He was confusing, yes, but after a while you understand that he is not going to make the pass, so you stay focused on him.
"When you're a goalkeeper, you try to anticipate a cutback, for example, and, in fact, after a while, you realise he's going to try to chip or dribble again, so you stay focused on him, which meant he ended up losing his focus and effectiveness."
Guardiola's love-hate relationship with the Frenchman
Cherki’s mercurial nature hasn't gone unnoticed at the Etihad, where Pep Guardiola has already experienced the emotional rollercoaster of coaching the former Lyon starlet. After a recent match-winning performance, the City boss joked that "there are moments I want to shout at him and there are moments I want to kiss him". This mix of brilliance and frustration seems to be the defining characteristic of a player who Riou suggests has always struggled to find the right balance between entertainment and end product.
"I want to allow him to express his incredible talent. We have to play better from the back so he can get more balls from that position," Guardiola continued.
- Getty Images Sport
Benzema’s elite mentality vs Cherki’s flairRiou, who came through the Lyon academy alongside Karim Benzema, noted the stark difference in application between the greats and those who rely solely on talent. Reflecting on Benzema's rise, Riou recalled: “Benzema was already determined to do more to get more. Personally, I didn't know that it took so much effort. I thought that talent was enough. I was very talented, but I didn't have the high-level requirement that it took for me to have a career. This is what served me poorly in my career compared to what I could have done.”
Advertisement