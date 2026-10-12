AFP
‘Future Ballon d’Or winner’ - Ex-Premier League hails Man City star Rayan Cherki as the antidote to ‘robotic’ modern football
Cherki shines at Anfield
Cherki delivered another statement performance on Sunday as City secured a dominant 3-0 Premier League victory over Liverpool. The visitors dismantled their heavy rivals in a crucial early-season clash. The 23-year-old attacking midfielder confidently scored his team's third goal at Anfield to cap off a brilliant individual display.
His form has drawn immense praise from across the footballing world. Former Aston Villa midfielder Reo-Coker was particularly impressed, offering a massive prediction regarding the Frenchman's future in the game. He believes Cherki possesses a rare and generational talent. In fact, Reo-Coker insists the playmaker has absolutely everything required to become the best player in the world.
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A future Ballon d'Or winner
Reo-Coker did not hold back when assessing the City star's ultimate ceiling. He feels the young Frenchman is firmly destined for football's greatest individual honour.
"We are looking at a future Ballon d'Or winner, he has all the qualities and abilities to achieve it," Reo-Coker told CBS Sports. "He has the character, a personality, he is not afraid to dare and try things."
Football needs fewer robots
Modern football often faces criticism for being too rigid and overly tactical. Reo-Coker believes Cherki provides the perfect antidote to this heavily structured era of the sport.
"Football needs more Rayan Cherkis and fewer robots," the former midfielder insisted. "He is the type of player who can make me pay to watch him."
The underlying numbers certainly back up the hype. Cherki has already recorded five goals and two assists in just nine matches across all competitions this season, proving he can easily combine attacking flair with ruthless end product.
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Sustaining this elite form
Cherki now faces the challenge of maintaining this remarkable consistency throughout the demanding English season. The Cityzens will rely heavily on his creativity and vision as they fight for major domestic and European silverware. With four goals in six Premier League appearances so far, the 23-year-old has firmly established himself as a crucial piece of the attacking puzzle.
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