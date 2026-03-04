Getty Images Sport
Raphinha 'proud' of Barcelona despite failed comeback against Atletico Madrid as Brazil star predicts 'spectacular end to season'
Atleti's first-leg advantage proves decisive
The damage was ultimately done in the first leg at the Metropolitano, where Diego Simeone’s side ran out 4-0 winners. Barcelona dominated the return fixture from start to finish, with a brace from Marc Bernal and a Raphinha penalty bringing them to the brink of a miracle. However, the fourth goal proved elusive as Atletico parked the bus to protect their slender aggregate lead. But while the scoreboard ultimately dictated their exit, the relentless effort on the pitch left no room for regret.
Raphinha 'proud' despite heartbreaking exit
“I leave very proud of this team,” Raphinha said in the mixed zone following the final whistle. “If we continue playing like this, we will have a spectacular end to the season.” The mood in the stadium was surprisingly positive for an eliminated side, as the home supporters remained long after the whistle to serenade their players. Raphinha was quick to acknowledge the impact of the newly debuted Grada d’Animacio, noting: “The truth is that I think it is us who have to thank the fans, they have done spectacularly. When we play at home, we need to feel the fans. It is something important for us. I think the fans are proud.”
Raphinha admitted that the initial deficit was simply too high to overcome: “We gave everything we had. Atletico did very well. We did everything possible, we were just a little bit short. We are disappointed not to go through to the final, but with more positive conclusions than negative ones. The intensity with which we entered, the desire to come back… Atletico finished it off in the first game, we have to recognize their merit.”
Simeone survives the Camp Nou storm
For Diego Simeone and Atletico Madrid, the night was a masterclass in survival. The Rojiblancos were under siege from the first minute, with goalkeeper Juan Musso forced into several high-quality saves to keep the aggregate lead intact. At 3-0, the tension was palpable, but the visitor's seasoned defensive resolve eventually saw them through to their first Copa del Rey final in thirteen years.
“We are in the final, which is the important thing. We knew it could get complicated, they are one of the best teams in the world, just like us. We passed, we scored more goals than them and we passed,” Musso said to RTVE. Reflecting on the final moments, he added: “Think nothing. Defend, give everything for the shirt, give everything for a dream that is to become champions and that is what we always try to do, help the teammate. There are days when you play well, there are days when you play less. We are playing against Barcelona at the Camp Nou, it is understandable that they also do their thing. The confidence is always that the team gives its maximum to fulfill the dream we have, which is to become champions.”
Double target for Flick’s men
While the Copa del Rey quest has ended, Raphinha was adamant that Barcelona must now turn their attention to the two biggest trophies remaining on the table. The former Leeds man urged his team-mates to move on quickly, saying: “It’s time to raise our heads. Tomorrow will be another day. We have to leave proud of what we have done. Now to think about the weekend. To go for the League and the Champions League, which is what we have to do.”
Barca will be back in La Liga action away at Athletic Club on Saturday before they turn their attention to the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 tie against Newcastle.
