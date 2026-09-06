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Raphinha equals Lionel Messi record and Lamine Yamal scores twice as Barcelona demolish Valencia 5-0
Yamal leads the charge for rampant Barcelona
Barcelona made a perfect start at the Mestalla when Fermin Lopez played a clever ball to Yamal in the sixth minute. The Spain international produced a first-time flick from an acute angle that flew into the roof of the net.
Yamal had another strike ruled out for offside just two minutes later, but Lopez soon doubled the advantage in the 22nd minute after Anthony Gordon set him up inside the penalty area. Stole Dimitrievski made a fine save before the break, but Barcelona were already completely in control against a struggling Valencia side who have picked up just one point this season.
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Raphinha equals Messi record in the second half
The visitors needed just four minutes of the second half to make it three. A sweeping attacking move saw Yamal combine with Lopez, who put the ball on a plate for Raphinha to tap home from a yard out. By finding the net, Raphinha scored his sixth goal in four matches this term. He became only the second player in the 21st century to score six goals in his team's first four league games of a single season, matching a remarkable feat achieved twice by Messi. Rodri hit the crossbar with a header shortly after, as Barcelona continued to dominate the encounter.
Pedri strikes and Jesus makes his debut
As the match approached its final stages, Pedri added a fourth goal with 11 minutes remaining. The midfielder latched onto a pass from Dani Olmo and swept the ball perfectly into the bottom corner. Olmo was heavily involved again five minutes later, taking advantage of open space to feed Yamal, who fired home a clinical finish to complete the 5-0 rout.
The game also featured a highly anticipated debut, as new signing Gabriel Jesus made his first appearance for Barcelona following his recent transfer from Arsenal. The comprehensive victory ensures Barcelona maintain their flawless winning record in the Spanish top flight.
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What comes next for high-flying Barcelona
Barcelona have now secured 15 points from their opening five fixtures and sit firmly at the top of the standings. Hansi Flick will expect his squad to maintain this devastating goalscoring form as they prepare for their upcoming European and domestic challenges. Meanwhile, Raphinha will look to make history by scoring in a fifth consecutive match, an achievement previously reached only by Cesar Rodriguez and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
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