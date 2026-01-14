Raheem Sterling offered Chelsea lifeline as Liam Rosenior reveals plans to speak to 'outstanding' winger over 'bomb squad' demotion

Manager Liam Rosenior is working through a backlog of tasks since replacing Enzo Maresca, and has revealed he will speak to the exiled pair.

He said: "I will have conversations with them. We're in January, as you know.

"Raheem's had an outstanding career. I've got huge respect for him. Axel is someone I've really, really liked as a player for a long time.

"Honestly, I have to have a conversation with them. I have to have a conversation with the club. I'm being genuinely honest. I literally have got to work through a list of priorities. I will do in the next few days."

Sterling is said to be attracting interest from Serie A side Napoli, while both Roma and Lyon have made enquiries about Disasi. Chelsea, though, cannot sanction another overseas loan, as there are currently six players on foreign loans, and they would have to cancel one to allow either to move on short-term deals.

