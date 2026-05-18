Getty/GOAL
Raheem Sterling 'cynicism' blasted by Robin van Persie as Feyenoord boss insists ex-Man City & Chelsea winger deserves more 'respect'
Van Persie hits back at critics
Sterling was handed a rare start by Van Persie on the final day of the season, playing over 70 minutes as Feyenoord secured a second-place finish. While the former Manchester City and Arsenal striker admitted the winger had a mixed performance, he was quick to divert the conversation toward the treatment Sterling has received from the Dutch media and fans.
"He was unlucky at times," Van Persie told reporters after the match. "But there were also a number of times where he was in a good position. In the second half, for example, when he produced a good run inside. Personally, I struggle with the cynicism surrounding him. I think respect is more appropriate. In any case, I don't like cynicism. I can't stand the whole atmosphere around him."
- AFP
Demanding respect for Sterling's career
The former Arsenal and Manchester United forward believes that Sterling’s extensive CV, which includes multiple Premier League titles and almost a century of caps with England, should afford him a higher level of protection from constant scrutiny. Van Persie suggested that the footballing culture in the Netherlands has been too quick to dismiss the quality of a player who has performed at the highest level for over a decade.
The Feyenoord manager was adamant that Sterling's past achievements should be the focus rather than his immediate struggles to adapt to the Dutch top flight. "Everyone has to know their place in that. And I think we sometimes go a bit overboard in the Netherlands regarding that," Van Persie added.
Elite pedigree ignored
Sterling arrived in Rotterdam with a massive profile, and Van Persie was keen to remind the public of exactly what the forward has achieved during his time in the Premier League with Liverpool, Manchester City, and Chelsea. For the Feyenoord coach, the statistics speak for themselves, regardless of any dip in current form. He feels the local environment has been hostile toward a player who should be viewed as a marquee signing for the Eredivisie.
"He has scored 200 goals in England and played 82 international matches," Van Persie said. "And that is regardless of whether you think he plays well or not. But I think the way we handle this as a footballing nation is really very bad."
- Getty
Private discussions planned
While Sterling declined to speak to the media following the win over Zwolle, Van Persie revealed that he intends to offer the player personal support during a post-season team gathering. Van Persie is clearly keen to ensure the winger feels valued despite the external noise that has dominated his season in Rotterdam. "I am going to discuss that with him tonight," the Feyenoord boss added. "We are having dinner with the group tonight. Then I will take a moment with him."