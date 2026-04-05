The victory was largely down to the goals scored by Ismael Saibari, PSV’s top scorer in the Eredivisie with 14 goals; only Feyenoord’s Ayase Ueda has scored more in the league (so far). Among the key players in Bosz’s squad are two former Serie A players: former Inter Milan man Ivan Perisic, one of the squad’s best performers, and Denis Man, who joined from Parma in August 2025 for just under €9 million. The top assist provider is Joey Veerman, born in 1998, and keep an eye on Ricardo Pepi, who could be playing in the Premier League next season after already agreeing a deal with Fulham.