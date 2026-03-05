'It would be foolish' - PSG superstar completely shuts down reports of move to Real Madrid & would even turn down chance to TRIPLE his salary in Saudi Arabia

Speaking on Portugal's Canal 11 (h/t AS) the midfielder bluntly dismissed the idea of joining the Spanish giants, making it clear he prefers the stability of his current project. Vitinha stated: “It would be foolish for me to leave. I don’t think it would be the best thing for me. I feel very good here at PSG. I feel that people appreciate me a lot and I’ve earned that affection. I love being here – my family does too. The group is fantastic and the coach is incredible.”

Tied to the Ligue 1 champions until 2029, his commitment to PSG also extends to rejecting the lucrative Saudi Pro League. While Middle Eastern riches have tempted many stars over the last few years, the 26-year-old insists financial gain won't dictate his path, valuing his competitive standing over an inflated paycheck: When asked about a possible switch to Saudi Arabia, he said: "Let’s not be naive. I’m more committed to a stable career. I already earn very well here in Europe, at a big club. Doubling or tripling that salary wouldn’t make me any happier."