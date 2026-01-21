Getty Images Sport
PSG star accused of 'human trafficking' as legal complaint filed to French courts over Colombian family
Hernandez accused of human trafficking
Hernandez and wife Victoria Triay employed a Colombian family for over a year from September 2024 and November 2025. The family consisted of a mother, father and three children who held various jobs with the PSG star, according to Paris Match. Hernandez is accused of employing the family without work permits or contracts to perform roles including security, cleaning, cooking, and childcare. The complaint also states that the family were not registered with France’s social security system and all payments were made in cash. They were also expected to work long hours, ranging from 72-84-hour weeks, and had no days off. There is also an allegation that the family were given false Spanish identities and subsequently signed non-disclosure agreements in February 2025.
- AFP
PSG star issues statement in response to allegations
Hernandez has issued a statement in response to the allegations, per Reuters. The PSG star and wife Triay said: "We opened our home and our lives to people who presented themselves as friends, who sought our kindness and for whom we had genuine affection. They shared our lives with respect and dignity. We helped them, supported them and believed them when they told us they were in the process of regularising their situation. That trust was betrayed."
The couple also said claimed they had been manipulated by emotional stories and acted with good faith and kindness, adding: "We acted as human beings - and learned, painfully, that compassion can be exploited."
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Hernandez's career to date
Hernandez began his career at Atletico Madrid and came through the club's academy with his brother Theo. He moved on to Bayern in 2019 in a €80 million transfer and spent four years with the Bavarian giants, winning Bundesliga, German Cup, and Champions League titles before heading to PSG in 2023. Hernandez has added more trophies to his collection at Parc des Princes and has also won 40 caps for France. He was part of the squad that won the World Cup in 2018 and finished as runners-up in 2022.
What comes next?
The plaintiffs’ lawyer, Lola Dubois, has told Paris Match that the allegations show "criminal intent" due to the period of time and number of people involved. The Versailles prosecutor’s office will now continue to investigate the allegations, with Hernandez and wife Triay denying any wrongdoing.
Advertisement