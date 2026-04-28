PSG player ratings vs Bayern Munich: THAT is football! Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Ousmane Dembele run German giants ragged to secure narrow Champions League semi-final lead after nine-goal thriller

The Bavarians actually began the brighter of the two teams and took a deserved lead from the penalty spot 17 minutes in, with Harry Kane converting after Willian Pacho had clumsily felled Luis Diaz in the area. However, Kvaratskhelia quickly levelled for PSG after bamboozling Aleksandar Pavlovic with his fast feet before Joao Neves headed home Dembele's corner to make it 2-1 to the hosts after just over half an hour of play.

Bayern restored parity through a Michael Olise thunderbolt, but PSG edged back in front just before the break when Dembele buried a penalty that had been dubiously awarded for an alleged handball by Alphonso Davies.

Kvaratskhelia and Dembele then finished off superb second-half counter-attacks as the hosts looked set to take a big lead with them to Germany for next week's second leg at the Allianz Arena. However, some seriously poor defending from a PSG back four that struggled all evening allowed Bayern to leave the tie beautifully balanced, with goals from Dayot Upamecano and Diaz dragging the Bundesliga winners back into it.

GOAL rates all of the PSG players on show on a night that reminded everyone watching why they love football...