PSG drop classy new Nike x Jordan fifth kit with mind-blowing design inspired by the mesmerising Paris lights

PSG already had four kits for the 2025-26 season, including the fourth kit collaboration with Jordan that was unveiled in November, but they've seen fit to release a fifth for good measure. The collaboration with Nike's basketball line has been particularly prolific for Les Parisiens.

As lucrative as it is innovative, the partnership began in 2018 as a deal was signed for the release of various co-branded apparel and footwear. Jordan's 'Jumpman' logo has been emblazoned on PSG away, third and fourth kits in place of the Nike Swoosh in the years since, even featuring on their home shirt in 2021-22, when superstars Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar were all plying their trade at Parc des Princes.

Of course, the collaboration stretches far beyond the pitch, nodding to basketball's popularity in France with co-branded sneakers for the court and piggybacking on the streetwear boom with track jackets and bottoms.