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Paris Saint-Germain Training Session And Press Conference - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD2Getty Images Sport
Muhammad Zaki

'I hope they can avoid sanctions' - PSG boss Luis Enrique defends Manchester City as he breaks silence on financial charges verdict ahead of Champions League clash

Manchester City
Luis Enrique
Paris Saint-Germain
Champions League
Manchester City vs Paris Saint-Germain
Premier League
Ligue 1

Paris Saint-Germain head coach Luis Enrique has offered a surprising public defence of Manchester City following the recent developments in their long-running legal battle with the Premier League. The Spaniard expressed his desire to see the Etihad giants escape severe punishment, citing their sporting achievements as proof of their merit.

  • Premier League financial bombshell

    Manchester City remain embroiled in an unprecedented legal battle regarding their financial conduct. An independent commission recently found the club guilty of 114 breaches of Premier League regulations, with the infractions occurring between 2009 and 2018.

    The Premier League has accused the Manchester outfit of utilising 'sham' sponsorship deals to artificially inflate their revenues by £900 million. City vehemently deny these allegations and maintain their absolute innocence. The Etihad side insist they possess 'irrefutable evidence' to support their defence, arguing that the sponsorships in question were entirely legitimate and funded directly by the Abu Dhabi government rather than their owners, the Abu Dhabi United Group.

    Despite the independent commission's guilty verdict, a final outcome on the resulting punishment is not expected until the end of the year.


  • FBL-EUR-C1-PSG-MAN CITYAFP

    Enrique defends City's sporting merit

    Speaking ahead of PSG’s Champions League clash with City, Enrique threw his support behind the Manchester club. While Enzo Maresca is now at the helm at the Etihad, Enrique was full of praise for the foundations laid by his former Barcelona team-mate and Maresca's predecessor, Pep Guardiola. The Spanish coach acknowledged the intense scrutiny surrounding the club but praised their undeniable on-pitch dominance.

    "There is a lot of noise around Manchester City and there is often noise around big clubs," Enrique stated. "We have just have to wait and see what the final decision will be.

    "I hope everything works out well for Manchester City because I think what they have done on the pitch has been incredible over the last few years and they certainly deserved to win on the pitch all the trophies they have won."

    Enrique reiterated his belief that the club’s sporting achievements should not be tarnished by boardroom controversies. He added: "The trophies you win on the pitch remain on the pitch. They deserved to win that and I hope they can avoid the sanction."


  • Waiting for a final decision

    While the footballing world digests the ramifications of the charges, the wait for a definitive resolution continues. Enrique refused to be drawn deeply into the legal specifics, preferring to focus on the eventual ruling.

    "Now we have to wait to see what the authorities decide or the judge is going to say," the PSG boss explained. He also made it clear that any personal conversations regarding the matter would be kept strictly confidential, noting his enduring friendship with City's former manager: "But we have to wait. The things I will say to Pep I will do in private."

    On the domestic front, the ongoing saga has clearly impacted the atmosphere surrounding the club. In their first Premier League fixture following the verdict, Maresca's side secured a 3-0 victory over Liverpool on Sunday. However, the squad faced a hostile reception and were met with loud boos and jeers as they stepped onto the pitch at Anfield.


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  • FBL-ENG-PR-LIVERPOOL-MAN CITYAFP

    European heavyweight clash awaits

    Maresca's men must now put their domestic controversies aside as they prepare for a monumental European test. City are set to face Enrique's PSG in a highly anticipated Champions League encounter, pitting the English giants against the French title holders.

    For City, the immediate challenge is maintaining their focus on the pitch amidst the swirling off-field distractions. Securing a positive result against the reigning champions would serve as a powerful statement of intent, proving that the squad remains entirely committed to their pursuit of major silverware under Maresca's leadership.

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