PSG-Chelsea in the Champions League, the last time it ended in a brawl: Luis Enrique's reaction and what happened

Moments after the end of the match, which ended 3-0 for Chelsea with a brace from Palmer and a goal from Joao Pedro, a brawl broke out in the middle of the pitch. It was caused by the dancing celebration of the former Brighton striker, who had recently transferred to the Blues. Frustrated by the defeat, Luis Enrique approached him and started pushing him. After initial contact, the Spaniard tried to hit him in the face and grabbed him by the neck. A brawl broke out involving many other players, while the Brazilian tried to free himself and fell to the ground. Everyone else then arrived, led by Donnarumma. The pushing and shoving and attempts to take justice into their own hands continued, with even Maresca trying in vain to calm the situation.

Meanwhile, a second flare-up occurs, but the players who preach calm prevail: after a few seconds, the first handshakes, clarifications and finally hugs begin to appear. Maresca takes his players one by one and leads them away. Luis Enrique calms down and leaves the pitch. He later admits his mistake and apologises for his behaviour.