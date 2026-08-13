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PSG agree deal to sign Ferran Torres from Barcelona in €50m transfer
Luis Enrique reunites with Spanish forward
According to Mundo Deportivo, Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona have reached a total agreement for the transfer of Torres to the French champions. The 26-year-old forward is set to swap La Liga for Ligue 1 in a deal worth slightly less than €50 million, with the transfer fee consisting of a fixed amount and no additional performance-related variables included in the final package. The move will see Torres reunite with PSG head coach Luis Enrique, under whom he previously played during his time with the Spanish national team.
The move marks a significant shift for Torres, who has reportedly already agreed to the personal terms of a five-year contract with the Parisian giants. To facilitate the final stages of the move, the Valencian-born attacker requested permission from Barcelona via his representative to skip his scheduled return to training under Hansi Flick on Wednesday.
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Financial relief for the Catalan giants
For Barcelona, the sale represents a vital injection of capital and a strategic piece of financial management. The €50 million fee is considered a highly acceptable figure for a player who was entering the final year of his contract. Torres originally joined the Blaugrana from Manchester City in January 2022 for a fee of €55 million plus an additional €10 million in potential add-ons.
Beyond the immediate transfer fee, the deal provides further economic benefits regarding the club's long-term obligations. Had Barcelona chosen to renew Torres' contract, they would have been triggered to pay an additional €8 million to Manchester City due to a specific clause inserted in his original purchase agreement.
Medical tests and final formalities
The final step in the process involves Torres undergoing a comprehensive medical assessment with the PSG staff. While the agreement is verbally binding between the presidents and sporting directors, the official confirmation remains subject to the successful completion of these physical tests.
Torres leaves Barcelona having recently played a key role on the international stage, most notably scoring in the World Cup final. His arrival in Paris will provide Enrique with a versatile attacking option capable of playing across the front three, reinforcing a squad that comes off a 2-1 victory over Aston Villa on Wednesday to lift the UEFA Super Cup.
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A trophy-laden legacy at Camp Nou
Torres leaves Barcelona following a memorable and trophy-laden spell, during which he helped the Catalan giants secure three La Liga titles, three Spanish Super Cups, and one Copa del Rey. Across his time with the club, the Spanish forward made 207 appearances in all competitions, registering 65 goals and 23 assists.
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