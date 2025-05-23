Promotion-chasing Jobe Bellingham is destined for the big time - but is Sunderland teenager ready to tread the same path as brother Jude?

The 19-year-old is on the cusp of stepping out of his older sibling's shadow after helping the Black Cats reach the Championship play-off final

Jude Bellingham is recognised as one of the finest players English football has ever produced. At the tender age of 17, he made the brave move to head abroad and join Borussia Dortmund - just one year after his historic breakthrough at Birmingham City - and went on to become a household name at Signal Iduna Park alongside the likes of Erling Haaland and Jadon Sancho.

Then, in the summer of 2023, Real Madrid came calling. The most successful club in world football decided to invest €103 million (£89m/$112m) in Bellingham's talent, and he's managed to repay that in just two full seasons, helping to deliver more La Liga and Champions League success at Santiago Bernabeu while racking up 64 goal contributions.

As if all that wasn't enough, the 21-year-old has also won 42 caps for his country, including one for his appearance in the Euro 2024 final. How on earth is Jobe Bellingham supposed to compete with that?!

In stark contrast, Jude's younger brother is already 19, and has yet to experience top-flight football. The Sunderland star, who is also a Birmingham academy product, has had to deal with constant comparisons to his sibling that, quite frankly, he can never live up to.

Jobe is, however, about to become a star in his own right. He is destined for the big time next season after playing a key role in Sunderland's bid for a long-awaited return to the Premier League, with a host of top clubs, including Dortmund, reportedly lining up summer bids. But is the teenager truly ready to make that leap?