Bukayo Saka Cole Palmer Mohamed SalahGOAL/Getty
Ritabrata Banerjee

Premier League ‘Team of 2024’ named as Man Utd star joins Mo Salah & Cole Palmer in XI - but no Bukayo Saka!

Premier LeagueManchester UnitedC. PalmerM. SalahErling HaalandJ. McGinnRodriM. OedegaardM. KerkezGabrielW. SalibaD. DalotE. MartinezManchester CityArsenalChelseaAston VillaBournemouthLiverpool

Bukayo Saka misses out on Robbie Savage's Premier League Team of 2024, but three of his Arsenal team-mates are included.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Savage names Premier League Team of 2024
  • Palmer & Salah included alongside Man Utd star
  • Saka miss out on the list
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱