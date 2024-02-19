Premier League Player of the Season 2023-24 power rankings: Declan Rice reaches the summit as Phil Foden storms into contention

Erling Haaand won the prize in 2022-23, but the Manchester City star's injury lay-off has allowed others to climb into contention

The 2023-24 Premier League season is now edging towards a dramatic finale, with Manchester City not having things all their own way in their pursuit of a record-breaking fourth consecutive title. Erling Haaland's continued brilliance in front of goal makes him a favourite to defend his Premier League Player of the Season crown from 2022-23, but City are forming part of the chasing pack after 24 games.

Liverpool have emerged as pacesetters under Jurgen Klopp again, after seeing some smart transfer business pay off handsomely, and Arsenal are right on their coattails as they seek to go one better than last season. Unai Emery's Aston Villa, meanwhile, have snatched the 'dark horses' tag from Tottenham and look perfectly placed to upset the established order.

A number of summer signings have now become vital players at their new clubs, while certain players have benefitted from a managerial change or improved injury situation to rediscover their best form or reach an even higher level. And with the likes of Newcastle and Chelsea still struggling for consistency, more than a few surprise contenders for Haaland's throne have emerged.

GOAL has rated the best performers so far to figure out who should be the frontrunners for the 2023-24 Premier League Player of the Season award...

Previous update: November 28, 2023.